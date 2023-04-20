Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Raised by Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$75.78 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$81.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.66. The company has a market cap of C$34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 104.39%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.