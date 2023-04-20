Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Reduced by Analyst

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday.

USAS stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

