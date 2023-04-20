Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

