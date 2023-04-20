Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$51.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$44.45 and a 12 month high of C$79.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.31. The stock has a market cap of C$12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.56%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.