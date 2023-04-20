Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,847,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 627,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

