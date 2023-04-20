Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 192.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after buying an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $22,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

