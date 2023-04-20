Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFPM. CIBC upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,426,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.