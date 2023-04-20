Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ocwen Financial Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocwen Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocwen Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Ocwen Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($3.88). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $250.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
