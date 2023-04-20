Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ocwen Financial Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocwen Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocwen Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

OCN stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a current ratio of 16.72. The company has a market cap of $228.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($3.88). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $250.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.