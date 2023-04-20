Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Issued By KeyCorp

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,041,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $20,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

