Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Cut by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$238.00 to C$237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$205.20.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$204.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$190.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 27.55. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.57.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

