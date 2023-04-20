Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

NYSE MTB opened at $129.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,579,000 after acquiring an additional 295,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

