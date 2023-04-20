Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

RSG opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

