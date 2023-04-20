Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Cut by Analyst

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.96.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 18.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

