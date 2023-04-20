Quantum Reaches One Day Volume of $181,851.26 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.26 and approximately $181,851.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,289.09 or 1.00184063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -49.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,308.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

