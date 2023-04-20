QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.67. 1,405,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,882,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

QuantumScape Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 22.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $66,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,793.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,431,699 shares of company stock worth $12,765,786. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

