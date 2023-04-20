QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.18% of QuidelOrtho worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.2 %

QDEL stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

