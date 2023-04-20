R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. 1,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.