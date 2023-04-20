RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.34

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as low as $9.80. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 2,569 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RADCOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

RADCOM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $143.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

