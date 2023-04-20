Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Rallybio Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Rallybio has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $15.89.

Insider Activity

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rallybio news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rallybio by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 88.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 390,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

