RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $94,400.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $148,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 108,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,800,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $12,999,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,882,000.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

