Raymond James Lowers Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Market Perform

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $367.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.66. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

