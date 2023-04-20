Raymond James Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $123.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,808. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.69. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

