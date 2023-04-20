Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 908 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

AMT opened at $208.12 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

