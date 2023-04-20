Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $227.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

