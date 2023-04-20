Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 331 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kroger by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kroger by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after acquiring an additional 946,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Stock Performance

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

