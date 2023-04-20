Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 58,026 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 499.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.62 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

