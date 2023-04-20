Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

TT opened at $176.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.44. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

