Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.48) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $101.39.

In other news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $437,321.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $4,921,680.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,468 shares of company stock worth $9,704,843. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

