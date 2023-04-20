Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE: FATH):

4/4/2023 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $1.00.

4/3/2023 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2023 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FATH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 140,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Insider Activity

In other Fathom Digital Manufacturing news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

