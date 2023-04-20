Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nutrien (NTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nutrien (NYSE: NTR):

4/19/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $119.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

4/6/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Nutrien had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.

2/21/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Nutrien was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.10. 1,552,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,587. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

