Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $52,688.05 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $52,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,558,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,822,005.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $58,019.05.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $65,749.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $74,012.05.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $68,681.05.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $78,276.85.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,830. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.39. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after buying an additional 477,372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after acquiring an additional 238,461 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.