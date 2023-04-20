Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.08

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.08 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 124.55 ($1.54). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 53,781 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £192.20 million, a PE ratio of 2,505.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.07.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

