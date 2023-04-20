Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock worth $338,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

