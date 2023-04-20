Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Insider Activity

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 286,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

