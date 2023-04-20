Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 11.5%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.12. 325,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,291,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock worth $338,194 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,169,000 after acquiring an additional 180,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,780,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,204,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,062,000 after buying an additional 172,558 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

