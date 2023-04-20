Relay Therapeutics’ (RLAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 167.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 286,596 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

