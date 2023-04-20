Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.60. 84,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

