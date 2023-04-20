Request Price Tops $0.0987 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Request has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $98.72 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018854 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,629.06 or 1.00072852 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1007588 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,039,108.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.