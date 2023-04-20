Request Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $97.14 million and $1.48 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,308.53 or 1.00119997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1007588 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,039,108.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

