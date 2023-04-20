Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 20th (ACRV, AEZS, BIOC, BTG, BYCBF, CALA, CCLP, CIA, CUZ, EUXTF)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 20th:

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ). They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH). FBN Securities issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON). They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW). They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE). They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

