Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 20th (ACRV, AEZS, BIOC, BTG, BYCBF, CALA, CCLP, CIA, CUZ, EUXTF)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 20th:

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ). They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH). FBN Securities issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON). They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW). They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE). They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

