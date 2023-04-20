Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.15 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.