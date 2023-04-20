Robert Bloore Buys 98,683 Shares of Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO) Stock

Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO – Get Rating) insider Robert Bloore purchased 98,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,814.70 ($59,607.18).
Simonds Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Simonds Group
Recommended Stories
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Simonds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simonds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.