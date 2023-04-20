Robert W. Baird Trims Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Target Price to $168.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.90.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $153.99 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,408,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

