Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

