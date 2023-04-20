Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCKT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.58.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

