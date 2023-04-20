Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $164.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

