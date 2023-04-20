RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EENEF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($12.99) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

RS Group Stock Performance

EENEF stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. RS Group has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

