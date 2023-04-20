Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 18,829 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $219,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,693,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,136,143.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BFZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 56,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,642. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

