Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $10.65 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $10.65 or 0.00037676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $221.95 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00143496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00068916 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.53523871 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

