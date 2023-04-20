Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $227.36 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $227.36 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.91 or 0.00038143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00143640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00069685 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00041478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.53523871 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

